Xavi uses Juventus to point how hard it is to win matches

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has used Juventus’ struggles this season as an example of how hard it could get for a big club.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent term and have been struggling in the last few weeks.

Max Allegri’s men were beaten by Monza in their last league game, a result that means they are winless in their last three league matches.

Barca has had their struggles, but the Spanish side is on a fine run of form now and tops La Liga standings.

Speaking about his team’s recent win, the former midfielder said via Tuttojuve:

“Our goal is to always play like this and win like this, playing much better than the others, but it doesn’t always go like this – he said – In football everything is very similar, everyone works on tactics and the teams end up canceling each other out. There are teams for which things are going very badly. Things go badly at Liverpool, Bayern are struggling to win, Juventus themselves see how they are “Inter, who seemed very strong, are having a hard time. It’s not easy for everyone to win.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a terrible year, but without the 15-point deduction, we would be in a better position and our players would be more motivated.

It is hard to pick ourselves up now, but we have to do exactly that because the season is moving fast and we could be in a relegation battle if we keep losing.