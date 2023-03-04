Xavier Iacobelli expects Dybala to shine against Juventus this weekend

According to journalist Xavier Iacobelli, this weekend’s game between Juventus and AS Roma is a fixture that he expects Paulo Dybala to shine in.

The attacker left Juve in the summer after they refused to renew his contract and has had a good first term at Roma.

The Giallorossi have been inconsistent as a team, but Dybala is having a fine spell as a player and might hurt the Bianconeri when both clubs meet.

Iacobelli expects this and says via Tuttojuve:

“Juve has ringed a series of results that have enhanced it. Penalty was a stimulus and the players reacted. I think this will be Dybala’s game. Right now Dybala is Rome and Rome is Dybala, just see how much Abraham and Belotti bless when he is there”

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of our best players and we did not expect him to struggle in Rome.

When we added Dusan Vlahovic to our squad, it was obvious the club was heading towards another direction and someone had to leave.

The Argentinian could be motivated to do damage against us, but most of our men trained with him and we expect them to know how to make the ex-Palermo man ineffective.