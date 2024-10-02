To many, Juventus has exceeded expectations at the start of the season under Thiago Motta.

The manager was appointed as a replacement for Max Allegri this summer, and Juventus has been performing well under his leadership.

Given that Motta’s style of play is very different from Allegri’s, fans and observers initially anticipated his team might struggle to adapt to the new system.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Juventus has made a strong start to the season, both in Serie A and the Champions League.

The team is showing early signs of being capable of winning trophies in Motta’s first season, and the club is confident he is taking the right steps to elevate them to the next level.

Xavier Jacobelli, having followed the team this season, acknowledges that Juventus is still a work in progress. However, he believes they are on the right path toward success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The construction site is obviously still open, because a few games cannot allow us to say that the team is perfect, but the path taken is the right one. They have an unbeaten defence in the championship, and now they are looking for confirmation against Leipzig, who have launched many talents and who play very well. An interesting match awaits us”.

Juve FC Says

We have made an excellent start to the season, but it doesn’t change the fact that this is just the start of a new era, and we will get better.