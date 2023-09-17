Journalist Xavier Jacobelli believes that Juventus has signalled their intention to be contenders in the Serie A title race this season with their 3-1 victory against Lazio. The Bianconeri’s title ambitions were not fully confirmed after their first three games, particularly following the points dropped against Bologna.

However, their impressive performance and victory against Lazio have sent a strong message that Juventus is serious about competing for the league title this season. This result has provided evidence that Juventus should be taken seriously as a potential title contender in Serie A.

After watching them dominate Maurizio Sarri’s men, Jacobelli insists, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“A clue remains a clue, just as when the clues become two, but three clues make a test and Allegri’s team even provided us with four which lead me to confirm that Juventus should rightfully be included in the race for the Scudetto .”

Juve FC Says

Beating Lazio was a major message to our other rivals that we are serious about winning the league this term.

However, we are not even close to triumph and must keep improving if we want to win the league or any trophy.

Passing the test against Lazio is a good step in a bid to achieve our goals by the end of the campaign.