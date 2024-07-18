Journalist Xavier Jacobelli has commented on Juventus’ pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

The midfielder is their main target for the summer, and Juve considers him the player who will complete their midfield rebuild.

They have already secured the signatures of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram while retaining Manuel Locatelli, Nicolò Fagioli, and Fabio Miretti.

With at least four trophies to compete for next season, the Bianconeri are spending as much as they can to strengthen their squad.

Atalanta is aware of the interest in Koopmeiners but is reluctant to sell, emphasising that it has never been their intention to let him go.

To deter offers, they have set a high price tag of 60 million euros for his signature.

Juve is working to raise the necessary funds, and according to Jacobelli, this fee reflects the quality of the Dutchman and is a fair valuation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The 60 million euros he is asking for Koopmeiners is a fair price and the success of the operation will depend on Juventus. On the other hand, the fact that Chiesa and Soulé are on the market means that he is looking for money to sign the Dutchman. Atalanta has a contract with him until 2027, so they are in a strong position.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best midfielders in Europe now, so he is probably worth as much money as Juve is being asked to pay for his signature.