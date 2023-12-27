Kenan Yildiz has become the latest young talent from Juventus to make a significant impact on the first team, showcasing his abilities by scoring on his full debut against Frosinone. The Turkish teenager’s journey through the Juventus youth system, including spells with the U19 and Next Gen sides, highlights the club’s success in nurturing homegrown talents.

Yildiz’s impressive goal adds him to the list of promising young players, including Fabio Miretti, who are becoming important options for the Juventus first team. Other notable examples of youth development success at Juventus include Samuel Iling-Junior, Dean Huijsen, and Nicolo Fagioli, all of whom have progressed from the club’s youth ranks to become valuable contributors to the senior squad.

The strategy of promoting and trusting these young talents not only strengthens the team but also represents a cost-effective approach, saving the club millions of euros. Journalist Xavier Jacobelli believes that Juventus is now reaping the rewards of their commitment to developing and integrating these talented youngsters into the first team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“After sowing, Juventus reaps, and now they enjoy their young talents. There is the Turk, but there are also the others who wear black and white and those who are now playing on loan. Can Yildiz undermine the Church? I don’t think so, Juve’s number 7 is the strongest Italian player, I don’t think he should fear for his place.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest youngsters in the league in our group and have been lucky to watch them do well on the pitch.

We expect some to develop and become mainstays in the team for decades.