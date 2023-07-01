“Year after year” Juventus celebrates Cuadrado as he leaves the club

Juventus has paid heartfelt tributes to Juan Cuadrado as the Colombian attacker departs the club upon the conclusion of his contract.

Having been one of the most tenured members of the squad last season, Cuadrado held hopes of extending his tenure at the Allianz Stadium.

Regrettably, Juventus made the decision not to offer him a new contract, prompting Cuadrado to seek new opportunities at another club.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will forever cherish the remarkable contributions he made while wearing their iconic shirt. The club took the opportunity to celebrate Cuadrado’s achievements as he bid farewell, acknowledging the significant impact he had during his time at Juventus.

A club statement via Football Italia reads:

“314 times he turned out on the pitch to fight for our colours, winning 11 trophies.

“26 times he rejoiced, with his unmistakable dance, after scoring in our shirt.

“59 times he who set up his teammates so they could share the joy of scoring.

“Today, after an eight-season journey, it is time to say goodbye because Juan Cuadrado is leaving Juventus.

“Eight unforgettable years. Year after year, Panita was one of the certainties, no matter the position, tactical set-up or shirt number on his back.”

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado remains one of the finest players we added to our squad in the last decade and we are happy he chose to spend most of his career with us.

Fans will never forget him for his contributions towards the success of the team for as long as possible and will welcome him with open hands whenever he visits.