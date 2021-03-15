“Yes, it can be” Zidane says Ronaldo can make Madrid return

Zinedine Zidane admits that there is a possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo might return to Real Madrid, but he says the attacker is currently with Juventus and he respects that.

Juve signed him from Los Blancos in 2018 after he had just helped them to beat Liverpool in the final of the Champions League.

He has continued to deliver the goals in Turin, but he has failed to bring them the Champions League crown.

This season could even end badly for them as they stand on the cusp of losing their Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

After their exit from the Champions League last week, there were reports that Ronaldo might think about making a move away from Juventus and Madrid wants to sign him.

Zidane was asked about the rumours and he said everyone at the club knows what he has done for them and there is always the possibility of him making a return.

He told Sky Sports via Ilbianconero: “Is there something true in the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid? Yes, it can be. Cristiano, we know who he is and everything he has done here.

“But now he is a Juve player and we have to respect him. Would there be a place in this Real for Ronaldo? Let’s see, let’s see what the future will be. I had to do, I was lucky enough to coach him and he is an impressive thing. Now Juve is enjoying it.