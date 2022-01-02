covid
Yet another Juventus player tests positive for covid-19

January 2, 2022

Giorgio Chiellini has become the latest Juventus player to test positive for covid-19.

The Bianconeri have just returned to training after the Christmas break as they prepare to face Napoli in their first league game of the year this week.

Their opponents have reported some covid cases in their camp before this match, and Juve had been hoping they wouldn’t have a similar problem.

The club has now announced that Chiellini has tested positive and joins Arthur Melo in self-isolation.

A statement on its website reads: “Juventus Football Club announces that, during today’s screening procedures for the resumption of competitive activity, Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for Covid-19.

The player is already observing the foreseen measures and has been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force.”

Juve FC Says 

We had feared the worst before the players resumed for the new year, and this news is bad.

Chiellini has been out of action for a while, but he remains an important presence in the dressing room and we would miss him.

While we can continue with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in defence, hopefully, more players don’t test positive before the game against the Partenopei.

