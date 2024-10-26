Kenan Yildiz has officially inherited the prestigious Juventus number 10 shirt following his contract extension with the club, a move that underscores the faith Juventus has in his potential. The number 10 has a rich history at the Allianz Stadium, being worn by legendary players such as Alessandro Del Piero and Paulo Dybala, who both left a lasting legacy during their time with the Bianconeri. This decision to award Yildiz the number comes in the wake of Paul Pogba’s ban, marking a significant step in the young player’s career.

Yildiz is widely regarded as a generational talent, already showing flashes of brilliance on the pitch. His development has been closely monitored by the Juventus coaching staff, particularly by manager Thiago Motta, who has entrusted him with a starting role in the team. This trust indicates not only Yildiz’s skill but also the club’s belief that he has not yet reached his full potential.

Acknowledging the weight of the number 10 shirt, Yildiz spoke candidly about what it means to wear it. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The number 10 of Juventus? You have two sides of the coin to have a number like that. It’s a really, really heavy number. You have the confidence side, the pride side, but then you also have the side where you have to show something for the people who gave you that honour. It was nice to play with it because, on the pitch if it gives you the feeling that you can do something, you know?”

For a young player, such expectations can be daunting, but it is crucial for Yildiz to focus on his development and performance rather than the historical significance of the number. He has already demonstrated his capabilities on the field, and with the right mindset, he can continue to express himself and contribute positively to the team.

Juventus fans will be eager to see how Yildiz embraces this opportunity and grows into the role. If he can channel the pride associated with wearing the number 10 into his performances, he has the potential to become a key player for the Bianconeri in the years to come. The club’s investment in him reflects their long-term vision, and with continued support, Yildiz could very well follow in the footsteps of the greats who came before him.