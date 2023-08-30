Juventus’ emerging talent, Kenan Yildiz, has committed to a fresh contract extension with the club, binding him until 2027.

This young player left a significant impression during the pre-season period, leading to opportunities for brief appearances with the senior squad in the league this season.

Within their ranks, Juventus boasts one of the most promising young talents in Italian football, adhering to their tradition of promoting the cream of the crop from their Next Gen ranks.

Yildiz’s ascent has been underlined by his progression through U19 football. Despite interest from Benfica and Turkish clubs, Juventus chose to retain him beyond the summer transfer window.

As the youngster demonstrates his readiness for the senior team, he appears poised to be the next rising star to firmly establish himself in Juventus’ starting lineup. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano discloses that the club has successfully negotiated terms for his contract extension.

Crucially, Yildiz perceives the club’s clear intentions of integrating him into the first-team setup, thereby enhancing his motivation to remain and contribute to the Juventus cause.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the finest youngsters in our system since he came to the club and he is one player we expect to do well.

Clubs are beginning to circle and we must secure the future of our best prospects, which is why it makes sense that we have now reached this agreement.