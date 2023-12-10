Juventus youngsters Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz played for the Next Gen team in their 2-2 draw against Pineto.

Both youngsters have been promoted to the senior team but have not been getting enough game time.

They were unused substitutes in Juve’s last game and the club allowed them to play for the struggling Next Gen side.

Calciomercato reports that Huijsen and Yildiz were a part of the Next Gen team, with the attacker scoring a penalty to make it 2-1, only for Huijsen to concede a late spot-kick that would be converted to make the game end 2-2.

They may not have won the game, but getting those minutes on their legs is important for their development.

Juve FC Says

We now have to consider sending these youngsters out on loan so that they can get game time as more first-team stars recover.

It will be difficult for them to get enough game time if they remain with us and Yildiz will want more matches so that he would be on the plane to Euro 2024 with Turkiye.

But any club that signs them has to agree to field them often. Otherwise, they are better off training with quality players at the Allianz Stadium.