Juventus is currently grappling with an emergency situation across various areas of their squad. In addition to several players sidelined due to injuries, they also contended with the potential loss of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli in midfield due to offield issues.

As they prepare to face AC Milan after the international break, this match poses a significant challenge for Juventus. It appears that Max Allegri will need to employ creative solutions to address the squad’s deficiencies.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Allegri may be compelled to field Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Iling-Junior from the start of the match against Milan. However, it’s noteworthy that these players may be deployed in unfamiliar midfield roles as Juventus seeks to navigate its current squad crisis and come up with new tactical solutions.

Juve FC Says

Our present situation is not what we had anticipated, but this is not new to football and we believe our team is ready to get things done.

We have to get a result against Milan and anyone chosen to play in that game should be prepared to give their best and help the team win.