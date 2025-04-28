COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Kenan Yildiz of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus will lose the services of Kenan Yildiz in the coming weeks as the Turkish attacker momentarily lost his head against Monza.

The Bianconeri were enjoying a comfortable evening at the Allianz Stadium against the struggling visitors. Nicolas Gonzalez and Randal Kolo Muani had given Igor Tudor’s side a healthy two-goal cushion.

But just before the break, Yildiz made life difficult for his teammates with a foolish off-the-ball reaction, as he elbowed Alessandro Bianco to the face.

While the incident went unnoticed at first, the VAR swiftly spotted it and summoned the match official for an on-field review, which resulted in the teenager’s expulsion.

Luckily, the Bianconeri’s lead remained intact, and the team registered a timely 2-0 win. After the contest, photos showed Yidliz coming out to offer an apology to the Juventus fans in attendance.

But while Juventus survived Monza unscathed, they will miss the services of the young attacker for multiple matches, explains former Italian referee Luca Marelli.

The retired match official expects the 19-year-old to receive a two-match suspension for violent conduct at the very least, while stating that the rules allow the judge to hand down a more severe punishment.

“It is a violent conduct,” explained Marelli during his post-match appearance on DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“The difference with the serious foul of play, is that the latter is only punished with a one-match ban, whereas the violent conduct could be punished with two or three games according to the sports justice code.

“Let’s see what the outcome of the decision of the sports judge will be. We’ll find out on Tuesday.”

Yildiz’s suspension arguably comes at the worst possible timing for Juventus, as their next two matches are direct Top-four showdowns against Monza and Lazio.

They will then face Udinese and Venezia in their final two fixtures of the Serie A campaign.