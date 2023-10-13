Kenan Yildiz continues to make remarkable strides in his young career, as he made his debut for the Turkish senior national team last night. The talented youngster has transitioned from Juventus’ U19 side to the senior squad in just a year and has become a key player for the team.

Juventus boasts some of Italy’s most promising young talents in their youth teams, and Yildiz has certainly stood out among them. Max Allegri has shown a strong affinity for the young player, and this recent development during the international break would undoubtedly please him.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Yildiz was substituted into Turkey’s match against Croatia late in the game, marking his debut with the senior national team. This appearance firmly established his international future with Turkey, even though he was also eligible to represent the German national team.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz’s Turkiye debut confirms that Allegri knows how to spot good talent when he sees one.

This will also improve the youngster’s chances of getting involved more when he gets back to Turin.

The only reason he has continued to train with the senior squad is because he has been remarkable for them in training and we expect this to continue for a long time.

We will have one more top player in our squad if he reaches his full potential.