Kenan Yildiz is expected to be deployed as a striker when Juventus face Fiorentina this weekend. The Bianconeri return to action after a two-week break for international football, and supporters will be hoping for a strong performance as the team continues its work under Luciano Spalletti.

Fiorentina are unlikely to be an easy opponent, and Juventus must demonstrate that it can score goals with greater consistency. Spalletti has been working diligently to ensure his squad is in the best possible condition, and the upcoming match will provide another opportunity to assess how effectively the players are adapting to his ideas.

Juventus Face a Difficult Test Against Fiorentina

Juventus are fully aware that Fiorentina possess the quality to threaten them if they fail to reach their best level. La Viola can cause problems for any side, and the Bianconeri know they will need to work hard to secure a positive result. Their task may be made more challenging by the possible absence of Dusan Vlahovic, who appears to have returned from international duty with a minor issue. Given the circumstances, the club may decide not to risk him for this match.

Without their main striker, Juventus must consider alternative solutions in attack. While many would expect the team to turn to Jonathan David or Lois Openda, the situation may unfold differently according to the latest reports.

Yildiz Considered for the False Nine Role

A report from Football Italia states that Spalletti is considering trialling Yildiz as a false nine in Vlahovic’s potential absence. Although the Turkiye international has not flourished when playing centrally in previous appearances, Spalletti may have a different tactical approach in mind that could help the young talent perform more effectively in this role.

Yildiz has demonstrated promise in wide areas, where he has been able to showcase his technique, movement, and confidence on the ball. Placing him centrally will require him to adapt to different responsibilities, including link-up play, positioning between defenders, and contributing more directly to goalscoring opportunities. Spalletti’s belief in his potential suggests that the manager sees qualities in him that could translate well into a more central role if the tactical structure supports him.

As Juventus prepare for a challenging match, the decision to trial Yildiz in this position highlights the manager’s willingness to explore new options and develop versatile roles for his players. Whether this experiment proves successful will become clear when the Bianconeri step onto the pitch against Fiorentina.