Tarik Muharemovic could return to Juventus this summer as the club continues to monitor his progress closely. Since his move to Sassuolo last season, Muharemovic has become a key player, helping the team secure promotion to Serie A and establishing himself as an important figure in their defensive line. His performances have reinforced Juventus’ belief that he could play a valuable role in their senior squad.

Having previously been part of Juventus’ Next Gen team, Muharemovic developed a close relationship with Kenan Yildiz during their time together at the B team. According to Tuttojuve, both players are eager to reunite at the senior level, and Juventus are reportedly keen to facilitate that reunion. The familiarity between them, alongside Muharemovic’s development at Sassuolo, makes him an attractive option for the Bianconeri as they prepare for next season.

Juventus Plans for the Summer

Juventus are reportedly weighing the benefits of bringing Muharemovic back against the potential financial gain from allowing him to join another club. His contract includes a sell-on clause, which would guarantee Juventus a fee if he were sold elsewhere. Despite this, the club appears confident that his return would add value to their first team, both in terms of defensive stability and long-term squad planning.

A Homecoming to Turin

Muharemovic, having come through the ranks at Juventus, is reportedly motivated to return to Turin to prove himself at the highest level. Rejoining the Bianconeri would allow him to demonstrate that he is capable of competing in Serie A while rekindling the bond with Yildiz on and off the pitch. Juventus see him as a player with both immediate impact potential and future development, making his summer return a realistic and strategically beneficial option for the club.

The Bianconeri’s interest reflects their continued focus on integrating homegrown talent into the senior squad while strengthening key positions, and Muharemovic’s potential return could be a significant step in that direction.