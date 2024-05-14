Juventus are putting the final touches on their preparations for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia final, as Kenan Yildiz and Danilo attend Tuesday morning’s training session.

The Bianconeri held their last session at Continassa, as they’re set to travel to Rome in the afternoon. Max Allegri’s men will clash heads with Atalanta in the cup final on Wednesday night.

But luckily for the coach, he received an important boost, with Yildiz and Danilo both present on the training ground.

The Turkish teenager sustained a blow to the shoulder during Sunday’s draw against Salernitana, forcing him to skip yesterday’s training session.

Many feared this knock could rule him out of the grand finale, but IlBianconero reveals the striker has made a timely recovery.

Therefore, the 18-year-old will be available at the coach’s disposal, even though he’s unlikely to start the match.

Federico Chiesa is tipped to start alongside Dusan Vlahovic in attack, but Yildiz could make the difference in the second half.

As for Danilo, his availability remains less certain. The Juventus captain sustained a muscular problem during the clash against Roma ten days ago, so he had to miss last weekend’s contest against Salernitana.

The 32-year-old will have to undergo further physical tests to prove his fitness. If he manages to overcome his injury, Allegri will be looking to rely on his services tomorrow.

The Brazilian could even have a role to play in the middle of the park due to Manuel Locatelli’s suspension.