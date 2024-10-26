Kenan Yildiz, the young Turkish international, has quickly risen through the ranks at Juventus, transitioning from the youth team to the senior squad. His promotion came under former manager Max Allegri, who recognised his talent and allowed him to make his debut for the first team. Since then, Yildiz has continued to develop, showing enough promise to inherit the iconic number 10 shirt at the club, a number previously worn by Juventus legends. Although he admitted recently that the number carries a lot of weight and expectation, Yildiz has embraced the challenge, aiming to carve out his legacy with the Bianconeri.

Now under the guidance of Thiago Motta, who took over managerial duties this season, Yildiz has seen even more game time. The transition to working under a new manager appears to have gone smoothly for the young talent, as he has spoken positively about his relationship with both Allegri and Motta. Yildiz acknowledged that Allegri’s decision to promote him to the senior team was pivotal for his career, laying the foundation for his current progress. Reflecting on his experience under both managers, Yildiz said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“A new coach always brings a breath of fresh air, but I also had a good relationship with Allegri. Motta is positive and helps us improve, he is a warm-hearted person who always wants to win, like me. We have a joking relationship, when he sees me he always gives me a pat on the shoulder.”

The 19-year-old has not only been tasked with filling a symbolic role at Juventus but has also been trusted to deliver performances on the pitch. His playing style and maturity beyond his years have already drawn comparisons to some of the club’s legendary figures. The young midfielder’s presence on the field suggests that Juventus has a potential star in the making, someone who could be a long-term asset if nurtured correctly.

As Yildiz continues to adapt to the demands of senior football, his positive relationship with Motta could be key to unlocking even more of his potential. Motta’s approach, which blends a warm demeanour with a competitive mindset, appears to resonate well with the youngster. The continued support from the coaching staff and his teammates will be crucial as Yildiz aims to live up to the number 10 jersey’s storied history and make his mark in Turin.