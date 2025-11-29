Juventus recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cagliari after recovering from an early setback and securing consecutive wins. The result followed their success at Bodo Glimt, which had strengthened confidence among supporters who believed that the team was capable of overcoming Cagliari. The Bianconeri had endured a challenging period in recent weeks, yet they began this match with determination and purpose.

Francisco Conceicao came close to opening the scoring during the early stages, although the breakthrough did not come, and Cagliari soon threatened at the other end. Their first opportunity passed without reward, but the next was taken with precision when Sebastiano Esposito converted to give the visitors the lead.

Juventus Regain Control

Juventus responded immediately, demonstrating renewed resilience. Kenan Yildiz struck the equaliser, shifting the momentum and opening up the contest. Dusan Vlahovic almost turned the match around moments later, but his efforts were well saved by the Cagliari goalkeeper. The striker was then forced to leave the pitch, leading to the introduction of Jonathan David, who had scored in Norway earlier in the week.

The equaliser lifted Juventus, who began to dominate possession and apply sustained pressure. Their efforts were rewarded when Yildiz produced another decisive contribution, putting the Old Lady ahead and sending them into the interval with a deserved advantage.

Consolidating the Lead

Juventus resumed the second half with the same level of intent, showing clear ambition to extend their lead. They created several promising chances and maintained control of the tempo, while Cagliari struggled to recover from the shift in momentum. Despite the consistent pressure, no further goals were added.

Although the match remained finely balanced, Juventus managed the closing stages with composure and ensured that their advantage remained intact. The final whistle confirmed a valuable victory, one that not only secured three important points but also suggested that the team is beginning to rediscover confidence and stability following a difficult spell.