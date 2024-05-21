Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz revealed his dream to inherit the famous Number 10 jersey which used to belong to his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

The 19-year-old rose to prominence this season after earning a promotion to the first team and producing the goods on several occasions.

Many consider the second striker as the true heir to Del Piero’s throne due to his impressive skillset which includes brilliant dribbles and plays as well as stunning strikes.

Last night, Yildiz showcased his talent once more in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The Turk played an integral role in the sensational comeback, first by winning the freekick that allowed Arek Milik to score the second goal and then by netting the equalizer with a solo effort.

The youngster then celebrated by once again mimicking Del Piero’s famous tongue gesture.

After the match, Yildiz explained his celebration by revealing how he aspires to wear his idol’s number one day.

“My dream is to wear the number 10 Juventus shirt, but I think the moment hasn’t come yet,” said the teenager in his post-match interview with DAZN via Tuttosport.

“But we’ll see in the future. I want to make a dedication, to thank my family. Thank you for everything you do for me.”

“Juventus obviously gave me a lot, I will always thank the club. I can only say that I will always give my all for this shirt, day after day, I will never spare an effort.”

Paul Pogba is the current holder of the Juventus Number 10 jersey, but the club is widely expected to rescind his contract following his lengthy doping ban, thus freeing the iconic shirt.