Yildiz gets his first Next Gen start as he edges towards the first team

Kenan Yildiz is one of the most exciting talents at Juventus and is making rapid progress at the club.

The youngster joined the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich in the summer and has been a key fixture in the U19 side.

However, he is so good he has trained with the Next Gen side at intervals and he is now making his first start for them.

Juve Youth reports on Twitter that his on the team for their game against Sangiuliano City Serie C today.

The Turkiye youth international is still just 17 and this is a remarkable achievement for him.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest youngsters in our age-group teams now and it shows why we needed to create the Next Gen team.

Yildiz is a top talent, but he is still too young for the senior side, so the Next Gen team gives him a chance to play against top clubs.

As he continues to make progress, very soon, he will turn out for our senior side and he probably will be in the squad for the next pre-season.

But we must resist the temptation to rush his development and allow him to develop at his pace.