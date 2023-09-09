Kenan Yildiz has carried his impressive club form to the international stage, scoring a goal for the Turkey U21 side in their recent match. The young attacker has made significant strides, transitioning from Juventus’ U19 team to the first team within the span of about a year.

Max Allegri has been notably impressed with Yildiz’s development over the past year. As a result, he included the youngster in the senior squad’s tour of the United States, allowing him to continue his growth among the first-team players in Turin.

Yildiz showcased his potential by scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot in the match against the Republic of Ireland U21 side, although Turkey U21 ultimately suffered a 3-2 defeat. His performances continue to demonstrate his promise and talent as he progresses in his career.

After the match, journalist Paolo Aghemo said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yildiz did well in Turkey, he scored a penalty and moved well. Juve are very interested in him and have just renewed his contract.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a player we can be confident will do well for us in the next few years as we work hard to promote youth talents.

Having been handed first-team chances, he now knows the club has good plans for him, and we expect him to stay committed.