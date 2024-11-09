Kenan Yildiz has quickly become a fan favourite at Juventus, showing exceptional talent and maturity beyond his years. The young Turkish forward recently made headlines with his remarkable two-goal performance in Juventus’s 4-4 draw against Inter Milan, a critical Italian Derby match. This contribution not only demonstrated his potential to deliver on big occasions but also solidified his role as an emerging star. Yildiz has proven to be an increasingly valuable asset under manager Thiago Motta, who recognises the importance of fostering the development of a player with such talent and promise. Motta has gradually integrated Yildiz into the first team, hoping to balance his growth with Juventus’s pursuit of success this season.

Ahead of Juventus’s Turin Derby clash against Torino, Yildiz has another significant milestone within his reach. As Il Bianconero reports, Yildiz could make history by becoming the third-youngest Juventus player to score in this iconic fixture. If he finds the net, Yildiz will accomplish this feat at just 19 years and 189 days, placing him alongside some of Juventus’s legendary young scorers in past decades. Only Felice Placido Borel, who scored at 18 years and 243 days, and Bruno Nicolè, who did so at 18 years and 244 days, achieved this milestone at a younger age. This opportunity to enter the record books adds an extra layer of motivation for the teenager, who already idolises former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero. With Del Piero’s birthday approaching, a goal from Yildiz could be a fitting tribute to the player who has inspired him.

Yildiz’s emergence is particularly encouraging for Juventus, who are looking to secure a strong position in Serie A while cultivating future stars. Fans are thrilled by the prospect of Yildiz making history, seeing his potential to carry Juventus forward into a new era. For a club with a storied legacy of young talent, Yildiz’s record-breaking potential could be the beginning of a significant chapter in Juventus’s future.