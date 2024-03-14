Between the end of last year and the start of 2024, one name that Juventus fans heard the most about regarding their team is Kenan Yildiz.

The youngster has enjoyed an impressively rapid rise in football, as he was only a member of their U19 team last season.

He quickly demonstrated that he was better than that level and was promoted to the Next Gen side, where he also excelled and earned a promotion to the Bianconeri senior team.

Juve has been more than delighted with his development, and when they could not call on Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean, he started many games as the strike partner of Dusan Vlahovic.

Both players seemed to be forming a good bond on the pitch, but Juve has since welcomed Chiesa and Kean back to the fold, which has affected Yildiz.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Turkish youngster is asking for more game time, but he is no longer the go-to player for Max Allegri after the manager recovered his most important players in attack.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the best clubs in the league, so Yildiz must improve his output to play for us regularly, otherwise, the more experienced players will keep getting game time.