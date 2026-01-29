Kenan Yildiz has been one of the most important players at Juventus since he was promoted to their first team.

So far, it seems the Turkish international is enjoying his football more than ever, as Luciano Spalletti has found a way to remove the excessive focus from him. Since the gaffer arrived, there has been less attention on the Turkish star, and most people can see that the entire team has improved instead.

Previous managers sought an easy way out and, instead of developing every part of the group, relied on Yildiz to produce moments of magic in games to help Juventus secure victories. It worked at the time, and the Bianconeri achieved significant results in fixtures, but it was not a sustainable strategy and made it easier for teams to gain results against Juventus.

Before facing Juve, opponents knew that if they kept Yildiz quiet, they had a good chance of winning because Juventus often depended on him for everything positive on the pitch. However, under Spalletti, the team’s approach has changed, making it difficult to predict which Juve player will score in a match.

This unpredictability complicates preparation for opponents, while simultaneously making Yildiz even more effective. The youngster now works well with his teammates, and with no pressure to score for the team to win, he plays freely and enjoys himself on the pitch.

In every match, the team’s performance continues to improve, and they now understand how to bounce back from defeat, unlike before. Yildiz still plays an important role in every game, but it is easy to forget that he even featured, as Juventus now looks more dangerous across the pitch, with players such as Weston McKennie excelling in their own roles as well.

We expect Yildiz to develop further and become a far better player in the future, but he is thriving now primarily because he is no longer the central focus. The reduced burden allows him to play freely, and Spalletti deserves credit for creating an environment where he can develop at his own pace rather than being responsible for every aspect of the team’s success.

We hope he signs a new deal soon, as he is one of the players Juventus cannot afford to lose in the near future.