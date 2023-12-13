Kenan Yildiz is seeking more playing time and might consider leaving Juventus if he doesn’t secure sufficient opportunities at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve promoted him to their first team this season following his successful stint with their U19 and Next Gen teams.

Despite not being a regular for the first team, Yildiz’s potential has caught the attention of several top clubs willing to invest in him. While Juventus is willing to sell other players to create space for him, the young player is eager for more immediate opportunities.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Yildiz desires more playing time and is open to the possibility of leaving Juventus in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri may be compelled to allow him to depart unless he starts receiving more playing opportunities. Alternatively, Juventus could explore the option of sending him out on loan in the second half of the season to ensure his development and satisfaction.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a terrific talent and we can tell that he has a huge potential. However, he might fail to reach his full potential if he does not get the game time he needs.

A loan move away in January could be very good for him as we have seen it improve Matias Soule at Frosinone.