Kenan Yildiz has undeniably emerged as one of Juventus’ most promising young talents since his arrival at the club, consistently delivering strong performances.

During the team’s pre-season tour of the USA, Yildiz was included, indicating his growing significance. It’s expected that he will become a permanent fixture within the Next Gen side.

Nonetheless, Yildiz’s tenure within the Next Gen side might not be long-lasting, given his impressive displays that have caught the attention of the first-team coaches.

Despite the interest from various clubs looking to recruit him, Juventus is unlikely to entertain offers for a player of such importance to their future plans.

A report from Tuttujuve highlights Yildiz’s recent accomplishments, including scoring twice and providing an assist in a friendly match where the Juve Next Gen side triumphed over Pro Vercelli.

Such performances only reinforce the notion that Yildiz could be promoted to the first team at Juventus sooner rather than later.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has made serious progress over the last year and it will be hard to ignore him for long, which means he is likely the next youngster to be promoted to our senior side.

The attacker just needs to continue working hard to earn that place in our senior squad and it will happen soon enough.