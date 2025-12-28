Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is enjoying working under Luciano Spalletti, who is often yelling instructions from the sidelines.

The Turkish international had already worked under three previous managers since joining the first team, namely Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor.

The 20-year-old has already shown flashes of brilliance in the previous regimes, but it feels that he’s truly coming into his own under the tutelage of the current boss.

After Saturday’s 2-0 win over Pisa, Spalletti reserved special praise for Yildiz once more, saying he cares about him ‘like a son’, while confirming the youngster’s status as the team’s ultimate difference maker.

The two men also shared a warm embrace when the young forward left the pitch after scoring Juve’s second of the night.

But during the contest, the manager was constantly heard hurling instructions in the Turk’s direction.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Yildiz insisted that he enjoys the manager’s hands-on approach, as it demonstrates his importance to the cause.