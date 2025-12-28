Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is enjoying working under Luciano Spalletti, who is often yelling instructions from the sidelines.

The Turkish international had already worked under three previous managers since joining the first team, namely Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor.

The 20-year-old has already shown flashes of brilliance in the previous regimes, but it feels that he’s truly coming into his own under the tutelage of the current boss.

Kenan Yildiz is enjoying working under Luciano Spalletti

After Saturday’s 2-0 win over Pisa, Spalletti reserved special praise for Yildiz once more, saying he cares about him ‘like a son’, while confirming the youngster’s status as the team’s ultimate difference maker.

The two men also shared a warm embrace when the young forward left the pitch after scoring Juve’s second of the night.

But during the contest, the manager was constantly heard hurling instructions in the Turk’s direction.

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus
Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Yildiz insisted that he enjoys the manager’s hands-on approach, as it demonstrates his importance to the cause.

“He’s a great coach: he pushes me, but I like that,” said the Bayern Munich youth product in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“I like that he counts on me; he has to push me every match. I believe I’m an important player and I have the character to handle those shouts — I like being urged on.”

Yildiz opens up on his ‘easiest’ goal

Yildiz also discussed the tap-in he scored in the dying minutes of the match.

Jonathan David picked up Fabio Miretti with a through ball, and the latter dribbled past the defender and found himself one-on-one with the Pisa goalkeeper, before laying it in the Canadian’s path.

David’s first touch was heavy, but Yildiz was there to pick up the pieces and slide the ball into the empty net.

“I was lucky the ball didn’t go out beforehand, and  I scored — my easiest goal,” admitted the Juventus No.10.