Kenan Yildiz has established himself as an important player for Juventus and is regularly among the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium. The club will be relying on him as they prepare for their Serie A clash against Bologna on Sunday.

The fixture is another must-win test for the Bianconeri as they continue their pursuit of a place inside Serie A’s top four. As a result, they will need their strongest players available and fully fit for the encounter. The squad understand the importance of consistency at this stage of the season.

Kenan Yildiz Juventus role

Yildiz has been in excellent form for the Old Lady throughout the campaign and continues to justify his growing importance in the squad. Luciano Spalletti has shown full trust in the Turkiye international and considers him a key pillar in his rebuilding project at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus remain one of the strongest sides on the continent and continues to demonstrate its ambitions by targeting qualification for the Champions League. Every match is crucial as they aim to secure their place among Europe’s elite. Their focus remains on maintaining momentum through every remaining league fixture this season in domestic league action.

Injury update Bologna concern

According to reports, there is a strong possibility that Yildiz may not be fit for the Bologna match, as Juventus do not wish to rush his recovery. It is reported that the situation is being managed carefully, as stated by Tuttojuve, with the club prioritising his long-term fitness over immediate selection.

They are expected to only utilise him when he is fully fit in order to avoid any risk of aggravating the issue and potentially extending his time on the sidelines. This cautious approach reflects the club’s commitment to long-term performance management and squad stability.