Kenan Yildiz is now one of the budding youngsters Juventus has promoted to their first team. The Turkish youngster joined the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich last year and started with their U19 side.

However, he has experienced one of the fastest rises in football and has made it to the Bianconeri first team within a year.

He is now a permanent member of the senior side after a short stint with the Next Gen team. Poaching such a huge talent from the Bayern Munich academy is a major win for the Bianconeri, and the attacker has revealed how Juve convinced him.

Bayern wanted him to stay, but Juve acted faster, and the Bavarians could not match the project Juve presented to him.

Yildiz said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Leaving Bavaria, however, was strange, but Juventus introduced me the best sporting project ever and the Bayern managers moved with my entourage too late, as much as they were intent on keeping me.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the finest youngsters in Europe over the last few weeks and we are lucky to have him in our squad.

The attacker will continue to grow after being promoted to the first team and we expect him to start a match soon.