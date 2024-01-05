Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic appear to be forming a positive bond at Juventus, which is promising for the club considering both players are key attackers. Yildiz recently made his first start for Juventus at the end of 2023, showcasing his talent by scoring two goals in his last three games.

Yildiz initially joined Juventus last season and began his journey with the U19 team. His impressive performances earned him a swift promotion to the senior squad, and he has continued to validate that decision with strong showings on the pitch.

After a recent win, Dusan Vlahovic shared a post on his Instagram account, and Yildiz responded with a comment saying, “You are the best” along with love emojis. This interaction suggests a positive relationship between the two players, and Juventus will undoubtedly be eager for them to further strengthen their bond on the field. A harmonious connection among key attackers can contribute significantly to the team’s overall performance and success.

Juve FC Says

DV9 and Yildiz are two top players in our squad and are men we expect much from.

Yildiz will learn a lot from Vlahovic, and the Serbian will also enjoy partnering with the youngster on the pitch.