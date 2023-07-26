Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a rapidly developing talent at Juventus ever since he joined the club from the U19 stage. The young player, who holds dual Germany and Turkiye citizenship impressed during his time with the U19 team, leading to his promotion to the Next Gen side in early 2023.

Currently, Yildiz is participating in pre-season training with the club’s first team, where he has been impressing the coaching staff with his performances. Juventus has been increasingly relying on the talents from their youth system in recent years to minimise expenses on major transfers.

Yildiz has set his sights on earning a place in the first team and is putting in the effort to achieve that goal when the next season commences. While there are already several youngsters in the Bianconeri’s first team, it is reported on Football Italia that Fabio Miretti and Matias Soule might be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

If these loan moves occur, it could open up an opportunity for Yildiz to be permanently promoted to the first team. Juventus seems to have high hopes for the young talent and believes he has the potential to make significant contributions in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has made steady progress in our youth system after joining the club and is the type of talent who will make a quick breakthrough into the first team.

The attacker will be delighted with his first-team chances in pre-season and hopes he is promoted soon.