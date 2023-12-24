The major Italian newspapers crowned Kenan Yildiz as the best performer in the contest between Frosinone and Juventus.

The Turkish teenager made his full debut on Saturday and marked it with a sensational goal.

The youngster found his way to the box despite being tracked by three opposition players. He then placed his shot at the near post, giving the Old Lady an early lead.

The 18-year-old also displayed other moments of magic, including putting Filip Kostic through on goal with a sublime pass.

Nevertheless, the winger was wasteful on a couple of occasions and received the lowest notes on the board, despite providing the assist for the opener. He was also the culprit on Frosinone’s equalizer as he lost track of Jaime Baez.

On the other hand, his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic received high grades after snatching the winner with a clinical header. The striker added another but it was disallowed for a marginal offside position.

So here are all the player ratings from the major Italian news outlets as published by ilBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 5

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Yildiz 7.5

Milik 5

Allegri 6

Vlahovic 7

Nicolussi Caviglia 6.5

Iling-Junior 5.5

Weah 6

Gatti 6

Tuttosport

Szczesny 7

Danilo 5.5

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 6.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Yildiz 8

Milik 6

Allegri 6.5

Vlahovic 7

Nicolussi Caviglia 6.5

Iling-Junior 6.5

Weah 6

Gatti 6

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 6

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 5.5

Yildiz 7

Milik 7

Allegri 6.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Nicolussi Caviglia 6

Iling-Junior 5.5

Weah 6

Gatti 6

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7

Danilo 6

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Yildiz 7.5

Milik 5.5

Allegri 6.5

|Vlahovic 7

Nicolussi Caviglia 6.5

Iling-Junior 5.5

Weah 6

Gatti 6