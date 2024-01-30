Kenan Yildiz has been shouldering increased responsibilities in the Juventus senior team in recent weeks, gaining significance with consistent starts over the last month.

However, in the recent match against Empoli where he was benched, Juventus failed to secure a victory. This could be indicative of the team’s reliance on him in the attack.

With Juventus aiming to win the league, the upcoming match against Inter Milan is crucial. The poor fitness of Federico Chiesa and the departure of Moise Kean suggest that Yildiz might be in line to start the game. With Arkadiusz Milik receiving a red card against Empoli, Juventus now has only Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic as attacking options.

Despite Yildiz playing regularly in recent weeks, he remains a young player with limited experience. journalist Stefano De Grandis believes that relying on him for goals in such a crucial fixture against Inter Milan will be a significant challenge.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic-Yildiz against Inter? It depends on whether Chiesa will recover in time. Because Chiesa has such experience that in a match like the one against Inter, you can spend it. But if Chiesa it’s not the best, Milik isn’t there and Kean has gone to Atletico, all that remains is to let Yildiz play who is playing very well, in the sense that he has a lot of initiative, the man misses but he’s a kid and in the end the goals Vlahovic makes them.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has gotten a lot of game time recently and has looked decent, but we cannot rely too much on him.