On Saturday’s early kickoff, Juventus returned to winning ways by beating their hosts Frosinone by two goals to one.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts registered at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in the pre-Christmas clash.

Excluding the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons (the two campaigns where Juventus were eventually stripped of the title), this is the eighth time that the Bianconeri reach the 40-point threshold in the three-points-per-win era.

Curiously, the club ended up clinching the Scudetto on each of those occasions, including four under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Kenan Yildiz scored a marvelous opener on his full debut. He has now become the youngest Juventus foreign scorer in Serie A history (18 years and 233 days), beating the record of Marcelo Zalayeta.

The Turkish starlet has also become only the third player born in 2005 to start a Serie A fixture, joining Frosinone’s Arijon Ibrahimovic and Monza’s Valentin Carboni.

Yildiz is also the first player born after 2004 to start a league match for Juventus.

The Bianconeri eventually won the fixture thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s late header, and this happens to be his first goal off the bench since the trip to Bergamo back in May 2023.

The Serbian has also netted for the first time away from home since the opening-day victory over Udinese.

For the first time in his career, Weston McKennie has delivered two assists in a single league campaign. He still has a lot of time to extend his personal record.

Finally, Juventus have now scored 11 Serie A goals this season during the opening 30 minutes. Only Fiorentina (12) have a better record in this regard.