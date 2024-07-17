Matias Soule and Kenan Yildiz are two top talents emerging from the ranks at Juventus, both expecting significant roles under Thiago Motta.

The new Juventus manager demonstrated his ability to develop young players during his tenure at Bologna, raising hopes for Yildiz and Soule to become regulars for Juve.

However, Juventus must generate funds by selling players, leading them to choose between Yildiz and Soule.

Several top clubs across Europe are interested in both players, forcing Juventus to decide who has a future at the club and is too valuable to let go.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus has deemed Yildiz too important to sell and has opted to market Soule instead.

AS Roma and Leicester City are now targeting the Argentinean talent, with Juventus encouraging offers to spark a bidding war.

Proceeds from Soule’s sale will enable Juventus to pursue signings like Teun Koopmeiners and other transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in fine form and should stay, but we need money, and he might not be a starter under Motta if he remains in Turin.