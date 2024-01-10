Matias Soule and Kenan Yildiz stand out as two of the premier talents at Juventus currently, and the Bianconeri consider themselves fortunate to have both players in their squad.

Kenan Yildiz represents the first team in Turin, while Matias Soule is making waves as one of the top-scoring midfielders in Europe during his loan spell at Frosinone.

Juventus takes pride in fostering some of the finest young talents in the league and is committed to their ongoing development. However, the club may face the difficult decision of parting ways with one of these promising players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite both players enjoying a successful season, Juventus has reportedly decided to sell Soule for a minimum of 30 million euros in the summer, as disclosed by Tuttomercatoweb. The rationale behind this choice is said to be the Bianconeri’s view of Yildiz as an integral part of both their present and future squads. Consequently, Yildiz is set to remain with the team beyond the current season.

Soule, on the other hand, has garnered significant interest from other clubs, and Juventus is open to allowing him to depart if the right price is offered in the summer transfer market.

Juve FC Says

Soule and Yildiz are good players, but Soule will fetch us more money if we sell him in the summer.