Yildiz wanted UEFA Youth League qualification for victims of the Turkish earthquake

Juventus has just been eliminated from the UEFA Youth League by Genk on penalties and the loss spoilt the plans of their youngster Kenan Yildiz.

The attacking midfielder is one of the stars of the Bianconeri U19 side and has been in terrific form since he joined them in the summer.

As one of the important men in the team, he took the vital spot kick and missed it, which eliminated the black and whites from the youth competition.

It definitely did not go as he planned and a report on Tuttosport reveals the youngster wanted to dedicate a Juve win to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, where he has roots, even though he was born in Germany.

The youngster said via the report:

“The important thing is to always find the strength to get up. Football becomes irrelevant to all those who suffer the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. I wanted to dedicate a small gesture of support to him with a victory”

Juve FC Says

The earthquake in Turkey was really devastating and it would have been a classy gesture if Yildiz had dedicated a Juve win to the victims.

He still has been able to help them by creating more awareness about the natural disaster back in the country.