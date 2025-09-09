Manuel Locatelli featured prominently for the Italian national team in a dramatic 5-4 victory over Israel last night. The match was marked by high tension, as Italy had been at risk of missing out on World Cup qualification following two challenging encounters in the group stage. In response to the team’s precarious position, the Italian Football Federation decided to relieve Luciano Spalletti of his duties and appointed Gennaro Gattuso as head coach.

Gattuso, tasked with revitalising the squad, has made an immediate impact, guiding Italy to two consecutive victories since his appointment. The Azzurri, who boast some of the world’s finest footballing talent, demonstrated their potential in the match against Israel. After a balanced first half, which ended 1-1, the second half produced seven goals, reflecting the chaotic nature of the encounter. Manuel Locatelli contributed to his nation’s efforts, helping secure the win, which was ultimately sealed by a late strike from Sandro Tonali.

A Chaotic Encounter

The match itself was intense and unpredictable, with both teams contributing to the high-scoring affair. Goalkeepers on both sides faced considerable challenges and are unlikely to be satisfied with their individual performances. Nevertheless, the overriding priority for Italy was achieving victory, and the team accomplished this despite the disorder on the pitch. The encounter underscored the resilience and character required at the international level, qualities that Locatelli highlighted following the match.

In a post-match statement on Instagram, Locatelli wrote, “You always fall and get back up, that’s what character must be. A crucial victory! Forza Azzurri always!” This sentiment emphasises both the determination of the players and their commitment to Italy’s ongoing pursuit of World Cup qualification.

(Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead for the Azzurri

Locatelli remains a key figure in Italy’s squad as the team aims to secure a place in the next World Cup, having been absent from the tournament for the last two editions. The recent victories under Gattuso’s leadership have restored optimism among supporters and players alike. With talented individuals such as Locatelli and Tonali contributing decisively, Italy appear to be on a more promising trajectory as they navigate the remainder of the qualifying campaign.

The focus now turns to maintaining consistency and building on the momentum generated by these recent results, ensuring that Italy can compete effectively on the international stage and achieve its long-standing goal of returning to the World Cup.