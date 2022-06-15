New Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori insists Marko Arnautovic is not for sale, but he admits that in life you can never say never, as Juventus pursues the Austrian forward.

The Bianconeri have identified him as one player that can act as a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic on their team from next season.

Arnautovic scored 14 league goals last term, and the strikes helped Bologna’s performance in Serie A.

It has also drawn the attention of Juve, who now wants to make him a member of Max Allegri’s squad.

The Bianconeri will find it hard to get their man because he is a key player for Bologna and they are keen to keep him.

Sartori says, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “Arnautovic? He is not only untouchable in Sartori’s Bologna but also in Mihajlovic.

“He is not on the market, then in life you can never say never. We start again with Arnautovic.”

Juve FC Says

It is understandable that Bologna is fighting hard to keep hold of Arnautovic, but the Austrian can still make the move for the right price.

This is because in football, you can never say never, and every player has a price. Any club willing to pay it will always get the individual.