Igor Tudor believes his players are much more confident now than when he first took over as manager of Juventus. The former midfielder has been helping the team in its bid to secure a top-four finish this season, and the players are aware that hard work is essential to achieve this goal.

Although Tudor has only been in charge for a few weeks, he has already noticed a significant shift in the players’ attitudes. They appear to be fully buying into his ideas and, as the season continues, are showing more enjoyment in their performances. This positive change is vital for Juventus, as they have a limited number of games left to salvage their season and end it on a high note.

Tudor understands that for his team to succeed, they must fully embrace his philosophy. If the players continue to struggle with his ideas, it will be difficult for them to secure victories. It is crucial for them to adapt and embrace the demands placed on them by the new manager, as this will help them maximise their chances of success in the remaining fixtures.

Juventus’ next match is against Lecce in Turin, and it is a game that the team is expected to win. Speaking about his team’s progress, Tudor reflected on the improvements he has seen since taking charge. He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “The group is doing well, it’s been a bit of a short week, but the lads have worked well. We’ll play on Saturday on the back of a solid and serious performance [against Roma]. You can see more confidence and the enjoyment of doing things right.”

Tudor’s comments highlight the progress the team has made under his leadership, but he knows that this momentum must continue if Juventus are to finish the season in the top four. The players’ confidence is crucial, and embracing the new manager’s ideas will be key to achieving their objectives.

With only a few matches remaining, the players must remain focused, trust in Tudor’s methods, and work together to ensure a successful end to the campaign. If they do so, Juventus can still achieve a strong finish and secure a place in European competition for next season.