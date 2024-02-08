Alexander Ceferin has launched a renewed critique of the European Super League as its proponents continue their efforts to establish the competition. Recent legal developments have favoured the Super League, granting them the autonomy to proceed with forming the competition by securing a significant victory against UEFA in court. The court’s decision was based on a ruling against UEFA’s perceived monopoly, empowering the Super League to intensify its efforts to ensure the success of its endeavours.

While the Super League proponents have garnered some level of support for their initiative, notably from certain quarters, including some clubs, they have encountered opposition from prominent leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and a majority of Ligue 1 clubs, aligning themselves with UEFA’s stance.

The outcome of these developments remains uncertain, and only time will reveal whether the European Super League can achieve success. However, UEFA President Alexander Ceferin maintains confidence that the Super League will not pose a significant threat to UEFA’s competitions, asserting that it lacks the essence and spirit that defines UEFA competitions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They can do what they want, even joining the “Zombie League” as it is called by English fans or what I call “Pleonexia League”. Pleonexia is the desire to have more and more, more money, more power, more capital, more prestige, more of everything it fuels a sense of superiority, greed and pride. They can’t get enough of it.” And again: “They always want more and they don’t care if others have less, they are superior.

“They always want more even if it means destroying the rest. This is why it is dangerous. Football fans are not stupid, fans know that football is not for sale. You can’t buy dreams.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League is a major problem for UEFA, but they have the backing of football fans, and we expect them to still succeed in their competitions.

For the Super League to pull many top clubs from UEFA, they must prove their competition is much better and will offer more money to the teams.