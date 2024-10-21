Former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio brushes aside Lazio’s complaints following an incident between their defender Patric and Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Saturday night’s encounter ended 1-0 in favor of the Old Lady thanks to a late own-goal from Mario Gila. However, the match featured several much-discussed incidents, beginning with Alessio Romagnoli’s dismissal.

The Lazio defender received his marching orders following a VAR review for tripping his former Milan teammate Pierre Kalulu who was heading towards goal.

Nevertheless, the Biancocelesti felt the VAR should have given Douglas Luiz a similar treatment, as he was caught on camera “punching” Patric.

For his part, Di Canio played for both clubs during his memorable career, and remains a cult hero among Lazio supporters. However, the 56-year-old doesn’t support the Aquile’s case on this occasion, insisting that Patric threw himself on the pitch too easily.

“Let’s be serious, some were talking about a punch… you can’t go on TV and make bar scenes,” said the former Sunderland manager during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

This was a reference to Lazio’s sporting director Angelo Fabiani who had a post-match rant, calling for the VAR to be abolished.

“It’s a half forearm that doesn’t seem violent to me. Feel free to punish it as you want, but let’s not talk about punches in the face.”

Referee designator Gianluca Rocchi also weighed in on the incident. He explained that the VAR didn’t intervene as it didn’t constitute a serious error on the referee’s part. However, had the match official decided to send off Luiz, the VAR wouldn’t have argued against it either.

In any case, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian will escape punishment from the sports judge. If he were to be slapped with a ban, Juventus would lose his services for the weekend’s Derby d’Italia against Inter.