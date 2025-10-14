Claudio Marchisio has voiced his frustration over the ongoing lack of stability at Juventus, arguing that the club’s constant changes in management and playing personnel are undermining its ability to return to the top of Italian football.

Marchisio Calls for Patience and Stability

Juventus remain one of Serie A’s most competitive sides, yet in recent years, their pursuit of immediate success has led to frequent overhauls both on and off the pitch. Managers have come and gone, players have been rotated in and out, and the club continues to search for a winning formula capable of restoring its domestic dominance.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Marchisio expressed concern that this cycle of short-term decision-making is hindering progress:

“There have been too many changes: at the club level, with the coach, with the players. You can’t build a winning team in six months, or a year. Before starting to win, my Juve had finished seventh twice. In the group, there were six or seven eleventh-place players on the market because they needed to raise money or because they were said not to be ‘Juve-worthy’. But then they stayed and made football history. We need to be more calm about our judgments.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Building for the Long Term

Marchisio’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among Juventus supporters that the club needs to return to the patient, methodical approach that once defined its success. The former midfielder highlighted how the foundations of past triumphs were laid through perseverance and trust in both players and coaches, rather than constant restructuring.

As Juventus continue its rebuild under new leadership, Marchisio’s words serve as a reminder that enduring success requires time, continuity, and belief in a long-term project, values that once made the Bianconeri a model of consistency in world football.