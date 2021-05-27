“You can’t win forever, sooner or later it had to happen” Marchisio says Juventus’ current struggle was inevitable

Claudio Marchisio has spoken about Juventus’ season and maintained that the Bianconeri had achieved so much in the last decade and a slump in form was always coming their way.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league titles before this season and had been hoping to add a tenth, but they made Andrea Pirlo their latest boss and he failed to deliver that for them.

They now risk losing their place at the top of the league table in the coming years.

Most Juve fans have been used to their team winning the league title every year and wouldn’t expect less.

However, Marchisio plays down the noise around a campaign that has been seen overwhelmingly as a poor one.

He says Juve has a lot to learn from what they have suffered this season and probably got complacent after dominating the Italian game for so long.

He adds at the end of the day, it was satisfactory that they could end the campaign with the achievements that they got.

He told Goal as quoted by Il Bianconero: “You can’t win forever, sooner or later it had to happen.

“This year the team, beyond the position in the standings, has lost many points against teams that were fighting to save themselves and this has affected the final performance so much.

“Great lesson to learn from: perhaps the many consecutive victories have led to taking for granted results that in reality were not at all.

“Having said that, in the end we are talking about a team that for its own merits or the demerits of others finds itself in the Champions League and with two trophies won. Did we expect more? True, but in the end I think the pass has arrived “.