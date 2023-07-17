“You didn’t deserve it” – Armored with fan support, Bonucci to defy Juventus exile

On Monday morning, Leonardo Bonucci announced his arrival at Continassa to join the Juventus pre-season preparations.

However, it wasn’t quite the return that the captain had envisioned when he embarked on his summer vacation.

Last week, new club director Cristiano Giuntoli bluntly informed the defender that he’s no longer part of the technical project.

The 36-year-old has been on the decline over the last couple of years. Therefore, Max Allegri is no longer interested in his services.

The former Inter and Milan defender will now train separately until he finds himself a new club.

However, the aging skipper can still rely on the loyal support of the club’s fanbase.

According to Calciomercato, Bonucci received a warm welcome from Juventus supporters gathered at Continassa.

“You didn’t deserve it”, said the supporters in reference to the player’s recent exile.

Others urged Leo not to follow in the footsteps of Juan Cuadrado who will complete an imminent transfer to Inter. As the source explains, the two players share the same agent, Alessandro Lucci.

“Don’t go to Inter!”, ” Marotta will call you shortly, don’t answer, eh!”, those were some of the requests heard in the video.

The Euro 2020 winner calmly replied saying: “My will is to stay. Thanks for all the affection.”

Thus, the defender could be looking to defy the club’s decision and try to earn his way back to contention.

Some of Bonucci’s more concrete options could be a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio or a Serie B experience with Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria.