Gleison Bremer sent a heartfelt message to Alex Sandro after the left-back ended his spell as a Juventus player.

Sandro has been one of the longest-serving players in the club’s history and finishes as their joint-highest non-Italian appearance maker.

The Brazilian enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Juventus, winning five consecutive league titles, among other trophies.

Juve was fortunate to have him in their squad during his prime, and Sandro will now look to continue his career at another club.

The defender left a lasting impression on most of his teammates, including Bremer. The centre-back penned an open letter to Sandro as he departs.

Bremer wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As a teammate and above all as a friend I say to you: Thank you! You have been a point of reference for many, you have won a lot and you have honored the shirt. You are in the history of this great club. Congratulations and good luck my friend”.

Juve FC Says

Sandro was an important player in our history, and the defender did well for several seasons for us.

He leaves as one of the performers we are sure always gives his best and we wish him the best of luck on his next step.