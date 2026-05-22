Teun Koopmeiners has endured a difficult spell at Juventus since joining from Atalanta, with expectations high after being regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe. His arrival was seen as a major coup for the club given interest from several leading sides.

However, his performances have fallen short of expectations, with inconsistency defining much of his time in Turin. Despite working under multiple managers, he has struggled to replicate his previous form, leading to growing frustration within the club, and questions over his adaptation to Italian football have intensified among supporters and analysts.

Struggles in Turin Continue

Koopmeiners has featured under three different managers at Juventus, but only occasionally has he shown the level that convinced the club to sign him. His form has been described as inconsistent and below expectations for a player of his reputation despite expectations that he would become a key figure immediately upon arrival.

During recent matches, frustration has been visible on the touchline, with Luciano Spalletti particularly animated during the game against Fiorentina. DAZN Bordo cam captured moments of visible frustration directed towards the midfielder as Juventus attempted to regain control.

The match ended in defeat for Juventus, with Koopmeiners again struggling to influence proceedings in a disappointing team performance that increased scrutiny on his role within the squad.

Managerial Frustration and Future Uncertainty

Juventus are now reportedly considering their options regarding the midfielder, with suggestions that they may look to move him on in the summer despite the difficulty of finding a buyer due to his contract situation and recent form, with the club keen to reshape the squad and reduce underperforming assets moving forward.

Spalletti’s frustration was evident during the match, as he was heard urging greater urgency from the player, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Koop, Koop! You have to move, damn it! Move, damn it! Do you want to play or not?!”