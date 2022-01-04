“You have to shut up” – report reveals the argument that prompted Morata’s potential exit

Few weeks ago, none of us would have imagined that Alvaro Morata would be the man who steals all the headlines at the start of the January transfer market.

We all knew that Juventus will be looking for a new striker, but the Spaniard’s departure wasn’t on the cards.

Nevertheless, Barcelona came calling, and the number nine is apparently eager to seal the move.

But according to El Mundo Deportivo (via ilBianconero), it all started with an argument between Morata and Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri hosted Genoa on December 5, and during the second half, the manager opted to substitute the striker after receiving a yellow card.

Allegri wasn’t pleased with his player and the cameras caught him shouting: “I needed you. You have to shut up! You’re making a mess.”

Morata replied to the tactician by saying: “What did I do?”

The source claims that this episode instigated the player’s potential departure, as it fractured the relationship between him and his coach.

Despite what was suggested by the source, the incident doesn’t appear to be a major one, but rather a conversation between an angry manager and his frustrating player at the heat of the moment.

Morata went on to feature in several other matches following the episode.

However, the striker knows that his second Juventus stint is set to end in June, which is probably why he wouldn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to join Xavi’s revolution in Catalunya.